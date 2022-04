Christopher P. Baker

Christopher P. Baker has four decades of experience as a full-time professional travel writer, photographer, and tour leader specializing in Cuba, the Caribbean, Latin America, adventure travel, and motorcycle touring. Hailed by National Geographic as "one of the world's foremost authorities on Cuba travel and culture," Christopher has written and photographed more than 30 guidebooks for Dorling Kindersley, Fodor's, Lonely Planet, Moon, and National Geographic, and has also been published in more than 200 leading publications worldwide including Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, BBC Travel, Robb Report, and Playboy. He also leads annual photo tours to Cuba, Colombia, Oman, Mozambique, and elsewhere.



Christopher received a bachelor's degree in geography from the University College London, a master's degree in Latin American Studies from the University of Liverpool, and a certificate in education from the University of London's Institute of Education. When not traveling the world on assignment, he can be found motorcycling around the U.S. or gardening at his home in Palm Springs, California.



* Won the Lowell Thomas Award for Travel Journalist of the Year 2008

* Won the Caribbean Tourism Organization's Travel Journalist of the Year award in 2005

* Won the North American Travel Journalists Association's Grand Prize in 2002

* Appeared as an on-air expert on ABC, Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, the National Geographic Channel, MSNBC, and NPR, among other radio and TV channels