Christine Burroni
Canada to Lift Cruise Ship Ban in November
Previously, cruising in Canada was not expected to resume until February 2022.
American Museum of Natural History Unveils Shining New Halls of Gems and Minerals As Visitors Continue to Return
The redesigned exhibit will open to visitors on June 12.
Broadway Stars on Returning to the Stage: 'It's a Part of Who We Are'
Performers told T+L just how excited they are for Broadway's reopening.
Cruise Lines Announce Itineraries to Alaska After Legislation Allowing Ships to Avoid Canada Passes
Cruise lines including Princess and Holland America debuted Alaska sailings slated to start in July.
See Chad Michael Murray Turn a Hotels.com Commercial Into a Classic Rom-com Moment
Because of course he did.
TSA Extends Federal Mask Mandate Into September
The ruling requiring all travelers over the age of 2 to wear face coverings on airplanes, in airports, and on buses or trains was previously due to expire in May.
Everything You Need to Know If You're Traveling During the Coronavirus Outbreak (Video)
The U.S. has extended travel restrictions to Canada and Mexico through May 21.
How the SLS Baha Mar Created a COVID-19 'Safety Zone' and Rolled Out an Epic Vacation Package to Enjoy It
From Caribbean excursions to relaxing poolside in a private cabana, this three-night package checks all the boxes for a perfect resort stay right now.
Greece to Eliminate Quarantine Rule for Travelers Ahead of May Reopening
Starting next week, travelers will not have to quarantine for 7 days.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's Husband, Dies at 99
"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," a royal family announcement read.
Olympian Michael Phelps Shares His Secret to a Good Night's Sleep
"I think sleeping is — no matter if I am training or I'm a retired athlete — a crucial part of my everyday life," he told T+L.
United Airlines Returns to JFK Airport 
The airline will be providing flights to Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport five days a week.
How to Take At-home Self Care to the Next Level, According to Peloton's Ally Love
"I'm loving myself by taking care of me," she told T+L.
Stars of Netflix's 'Home Edit' on How the Snacks Are Just As Important As Clothes When Traveling
Enter the duo's collaboration with Calpak.
Dr. Oz Performs Life-saving CPR on Passenger at Newark Airport
The celebrity doctor had just returned from a Florida trip when he needed to spring into action.
Chrissy Teigen's Mom Released One of Her Favorite Recipes Just in Time for the Super Bowl
It's the weekend for wings.
Baha Mar Resorts Will Test Departing Guests for COVID-19 to Help Them Comply With Rules at Home
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar resort is currently open while the SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar will open on March 4.
Canada Announces New Quarantine Restrictions, Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean
Travelers must quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense.
Seamless Customer Experience Will Be Key to COVID-19 Recovery, Clear CEO Says
"I'm very optimistic on this year, I'm optimistic on vaccines, and I'm optimistic on people never wanting to travel more."
Serena Williams' New Line With Away Luggage Is Perfect for Everyday Travelers and Globe-trotting Athletes Alike
The tennis star's second line with the luggage brand includes fab new colors and patterns.
Why Napping in a Yurt or Sipping a Canned Cocktail Is the Best Way to Relax, According to 'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire
And why she's teaming up with Cutwater Spirits to spread the word.
Joe Biden Will No Longer Take the Amtrak to His Inauguration
Biden has been riding the Amtrak since the 1970s.
Airbnb, HotelTonight to Cancel All Washington, D.C. Reservations Week of Inauguration
Guests will be refunded and hosts will be reimbursed for the canceled bookings.  
Alicia Silverstone Is Anything but 'Clueless' When It Comes to Staying Healthy While Traveling
Traveling without an arsenal of wellness products? As if.
Melissa Joan Hart Has the Perfect Way to Relax This Holiday Season — And it Involves Snacks
The actress is teaming up with snack brand Heluva Good! for a giveaway that'll reward lucky winners with an indoor tent filled with treats.
