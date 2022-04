Christina Liao

Christina Liao has been writing about luxury travel, food, and drinks for nearly a decade. She has contributed to publications like Vogue, Robb Report, Food & Wine, Business Insider, Forbes, and more. Christina usually spends at least a quarter of the year in East and Southeast Asia, with most of her time devoted to traversing Japan. She also has an affinity for Western Europe, particularly France and Italy. She loves checking into new hotels, diving into local cuisine, imbibing at bars (especially when it involves tequila or Champagne), and relaxing at world-class spas.