Christin Parcerisa

Christin Parcerisa has been a lifestyle journalist with a passion for traveling for over a decade. She lives in Mexico City, but always has a bag ready to hop on a new adventure. She enjoys connecting with the culture of every destination she visits, from learning about its history to trying out the traditional food and discovering local artists and designers. Writing is her calling, but she also loves to learn, which is why she's now also exploring fiction writing and is pursuing a master's degree in writing.



* 10+ years of experience as a lifestyle journalist

* Bylines in Travel + Leisure, FashionUnited, Forbes Mexico, Fortune, and more

* Former web editor for Forbes Life Mexico

* Former fashion co-editor for Reforma newspaper

* Master's degree in writing candidate at Savannah College of Art and Design

* Teaching assistant for short story and business writing courses

* Received a bachelor's degree in communication from Tecnológico de Monterrey