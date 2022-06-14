Christie Calucchia

Christie Calucchia is an Ecommerce Lifestyle Writer for Meredith Corporation. She's a fan of cappuccinos, art galleries, and the beach.
Ditch Your Plastic Bag for This Washable Laundry Bag
Article
Travelers, healthcare workers, and gym goers love it.
You'd Never Guess This Stylish Luggage Line Was Made of Recycled Water Bottles — and It Starts at $18
Article
Shop the brand new collection now.
Amazon's Best-selling Laptop Backpack Is Perfect for Work Trips or the Daily Commute (Video)
Video
It's functional, stylish, and lightweight.
Travelers and Commuters Are Obsessed With This Genius $21 Anti-theft Backpack
Article
It's waterproof, stylish, and incredibly versatile.
The Best Portable Chargers for Vacations, Business Trips, or Your Daily Commute
Gallery
These are the best portable chargers to take with you everywhere.
This Fold-up Duffle Bag Is Packable, Water-resistant, and Lightweight — and It's Only $15 on Amazon
Article
It's perfect for weekend getaways.
