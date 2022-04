Chris Schalkx

Chris Schalkx is a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on travel and design. He swapped his native Holland almost a decade ago for a home in Bangkok, which he uses as a base to explore cool local emerging designers and offbeat travel destinations in Asia and beyond. His words and photos have appeared in print and online on Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, Bloomberg Pursuits, and more.