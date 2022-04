Chris Abell

A good-looking university does much more than attract potential students. Handsome quads, manicured footpaths, and photo-worthy architecture are often utilized (and appreciated) by everyone in town, including tourists. Even if you finished your degree decades ago—or have no interest in academia—the beautiful college campuses scattered across the United States are worthwhile destinations for travelers. Some states, like California, have impossible riches of eye-catching schools ; others, not so much. But every state has at least one collegiate gemstone. From small liberal arts colleges to huge state universities, Ivy League classics and relatively new institutions, this list highlights the diversity of America's most attractive campuses. When selecting the most enchanting school in every state, we considered the setting and scenery; the design of the buildings (it’s no surprise that many of these colleges also appear on our list of schools with the best architecture ); and the upkeep of the campus grounds. And we took plenty of other details into account, too, including knowledge from campus visits, in-depth virtual tours, first-person references and word of mouth, extensive general research, and hours upon hours of examining campuses from images shot at just about every imaginable angle. Sure, picking the most beautiful college in every state of the union isn’t an exact science. And some states have so many absurdly gorgeous schools that the final decision almost felt like a toss-up. But for travelers seeking an all-around positive experience—whether you're on a college tour with the kids or looking for a place to wander on a balmy afternoon—these scholarly institutes all get top marks for good looks.