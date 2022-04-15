Chris Abell

Chris is the Senior Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure. He's been writing and editing for travel publications since 2014.



* In addition to T+L, he's also been published in TripSavvy, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Departures, and more.

* In 2017, he co-founded travel startup Walkli, which lets users create custom digital walking maps of the places they love.

* He's been to 18 countries and counting, and frequently tests out new products on his trips.



Prior to T+L, he served as the Senior Commerce Editor at TripSavvy, where he edited the site's product review articles and also contributed to the product testing initiative.



Chris attended the College of the Holy Cross, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history. He went on to get his master's in writing from Dartmouth College.