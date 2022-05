Chloe Sachdev

Chloe Sachdev is a London-based journalist who covers lifestyle, travel, food, nightlife, culture, and fashion trends. She began her travel writing career as a regular contributor to The Telegraph, MSN UK, and Suitcase. Today, Chloe's portfolio includes work with Condé Nast Traveller, Travel + Leisure, and The Evening Standard.



* 7+ years of experience as a lifestyle and travel journalist

* Received a master's degree in strategic fashion marketing from the University of the Arts London

* Received a bachelor's degree in media and communications from the University of New South Wales