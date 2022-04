Chloe Berge

Chloe Berge is a Vancouver-based journalist and writer specializing in travel, culture, conservation, and the outdoors. Her work appears in BBC, National Geographic, The Globe and Mail, Condé Nast Traveler, and Elle Canada, among others. Her wanderlust has taken her to the Peruvian Amazon, the deserts of Jordan, and the jungles of central India. When she's not writing or heading to the airport, you can find her reading a novel or hiking B.C.'s coastal mountains with her husband and their two dogs.



* Received a master's degree in journalism from Western University

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history from the University of British Columbia