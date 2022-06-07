Charlotte Druckman

​​Charlotte Druckman is a New York-based journalist, food writer, and the creator of Food52's Tournament of Cookbooks. Her work has appeared in various publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Cherry Bombe, The Washington Post, Eater, Food & Wine, Epicurious, and Bon Appétit. She created and edited the book "Women on Food," a collection of stories from esteemed food journalists and thinkers, including Soleil Ho, Nigella Lawson, Diana Henry, Carla Hall, Samin Nosrat, Rachael Ray, and many others. She is also the author of "Skirt Steak: Women Chefs on Standing the Heat and Staying in the Kitchen" and "Stir, Sizzle, Bake," and the co-author of Anita Lo's "Cooking Without Borders."