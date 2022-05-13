Charles Runnette

Charles Runnette is a hybrid creative director and editorial director who specializes in creating engaging content (video, social, interactive, text) that marries business objectives with audience wants and needs. He is currently the creative director of The Seattle Times' Content Studio, overseeing a team that produces video, editorial, and branded content. With more than a dozen years of professional experience, Charles has held editorial and marketing roles at a range of media companies including The New York Times, ABC News, CBS News, Movieline, MTV Networks, and Condé Nast. Before joining The Seattle Times, Charles was the executive director of creative strategy for Condé Nast's The Lifestyle Collection brands (Architectural Digest, Bon Appétit, Condé Nast Traveler, Epicurious, Self). Before that, he was the director of content at Mustache, where he oversaw the development of TV and digital series for networks like Viceland and IFC, as well as brands like GQ and Vogue. He was also the creative director for branded content series for A&E Networks, Stella Artois, and RetailMeNot, as well a 2017 Webby-nominated campaign for KLM that was featured in The New York Times, Adweek, and on CNN. Charles is also skilled in editorial work and new business development, and occasionally writes style and travel features for major media outlets, including Travel + Leisure, Elite Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, and New York Magazine.



* 20+ years of editorial and marketing experience

* Received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley

* Founder of personal production company Makemake Films