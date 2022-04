Céline Bossart

Céline Bossart is a freelance wine, spirits, and travel writer based in New York City. Having grown up in a French household with a deep appreciation for all three subjects, she naturally gravitated to the world of travel and drinks writing after working in fashion and culture media.



Céline has been a Travel + Leisure contributor since 2021. She currently holds a Level 2 Award in Wines from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) and has been published by a number of different legacy publications such as Saveur, Wine Enthusiast, Liquor.com, Food & Wine, Harper's Bazaar, and many more.