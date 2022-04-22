Catherine Lee Davis

Catherine Lee Davis is a journalist who recently returned to the NYC area after spending three years living as an ex-pat in Hong Kong and traveling around Asia. During her time there, Catherine worked as the creative content director for a jewelry brand, overseeing content and storytelling for new products and collections throughout Hong Kong and China. The bulk of Catherine's career was spent as a senior editor for Hearst magazines in New York, producing editorial pages for jewelry and watches, home furnishings, interior design, and entertaining. In addition to conceptualizing stories and writing copy, she created and styled still-lifes that captured the exquisite beauty of luxury goods. Catherine's resume also includes a stint in Geneva, Switzerland, where she learned French and became a contributing editor for two Anglo-French lifestyle magazines. While in Geneva, a major hub for the jewelry and watch industry, she began to cover those categories editorially and realized her passion for the category.



* 20+ years experience in editorial, publishing, and communications

* 15+ years covering luxury goods, travel, interior design, and entertaining

* Received a bachelor's degree in English literature and Spanish from the University of Virginia

* Received a master's degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, with a concentration in magazines