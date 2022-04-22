Catesby Holmes

Catesby Holmes lives in Brooklyn but was born and raised in the South. Her first media job was at Travel + Leisure magazine, where she began her career as a fact-checker. In the decade-plus since then, Catesby has been a staff editor at The Conversation, Report on the Americas, and the Media Manipulation Casebook. Her reporting has been published in Slate, Wired, Bloomberg News, and other news outlets. Catesby speaks Spanish and English fluently, has enough Portuguese to get by, and can order a good meal with excellent wine in a few other languages.



* 10+ years of experience as a multilingual journalist

* Professional writer, editor, and translator

* Lived and worked abroad for many years

* Received a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University

* Received a master's degree from Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University