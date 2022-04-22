Catesby Holmes

Catesby Holmes lives in Brooklyn but was born and raised in the South. Her first media job was at Travel + Leisure magazine, where she began her career as a fact-checker. In the decade-plus since then, Catesby has been a staff editor at The Conversation, Report on the Americas, and the Media Manipulation Casebook. Her reporting has been published in Slate, Wired, Bloomberg News, and other news outlets. Catesby speaks Spanish and English fluently, has enough Portuguese to get by, and can order a good meal with excellent wine in a few other languages.

* 10+ years of experience as a multilingual journalist
* Professional writer, editor, and translator
* Lived and worked abroad for many years
* Received a bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University
* Received a master's degree from Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, Tufts University
The Perfect Fall Weekend: Coastal Connecticut, No Car Required
Article
With beaches, that famous fall foliage, and an array of stylish new cafes and cultural attractions, Connecticut’s southern shore is ripe for exploration. And a train excursion down makes for an easy car-free escape from New York or Boston.
Advertisement
Trend Watch: Mobile Stores Hit U.S. Streets
Article
Haute Dining in Rural Virginia
Article
A Blue Ridge hamlet with only one stoplight and a two-block downtown is now home to a rising culinary star.
Best Hotel Upgrade Strategies
Article
Just because you booked a standard room, doesn’t mean you have to stay in one. T+L gives you seven ways to sleep better.
Best Bargain Hotel Rates
Article
Hotel rates have continued to fall in many U.S. hubs during the past year. For the best deals, look to these destinations, where room prices have dropped the most.*
Hottest Travel Destinations of 2011
Gallery
Virginia’s Authentic New Restaurant
Article
One New Orleans restaurant is serving up truly authentic local cuisine.
Advertisement
Ferran Adria: Cuisine Can’t Travel, So People Must
Article
2010’s Top International Music Releases
Article
For a quick world tour, grab your iPod. We pick 2010’s top international releases.
Virginia’s Authentic New Restaurant
Article
One New Orleans restaurant is serving up truly authentic local cuisine.
Ferran Adria: Cuisine Can’t Travel, So People Must
Article
2010’s Top International Music Releases
Article
For a quick world tour, grab your iPod. We pick 2010’s top international releases.
New York's Best New Hotels
Gallery
Luggage carts repurposed into clothing racks, a daily Best-Dressed Guest contest, and bedside tables modeled after sewing stands—if this sounds like a hotel fit for Heidi Klum, that’s because it is: at New York’s style-centric Fashion 26 hotel, which opened in the Garment District in April, models can book one of the 280 rooms for a discounted rate, as can professors from the nearby Fashion Institute of Technology. The current recession may have been tough on U.S. tourism (hotel occupancy was down almost 9 percent in 2009—and that’s compared to the already dismal figures of 2008, according to research by Travelzoo), but in the Big Apple, business has never been better. More than 6,800 rooms are slated to come onto the market in 2010, and in the past few months at least a dozen new properties have joined the Manhattan scene. “What’s incredible is the diversity of where these hotels are located,” says Chris Heywood of NYC & Company, the city’s tourism authority. “They’re all around the island—in Chelsea and Nolita and lower Manhattan. Finally, visitors are able to stay in lesser-known enclaves and get to know the real New York.” Neighborhoods are indeed a good way to pick your digs, since there are so many options to choose from. Prefer the cool factor of downtown? Try the James, a Modernist property in SoHo with a permanent art collection, multilevel “urban garden” (swimming pool included), and 114 eco-friendly guest rooms with reclaimed-wood floors. Guests can also choose their hotels by interest. Fashion 26 lures style mavens, while theater fans may opt for the stately Chatwal, near Times Square (and just steps from virtually every musical in town). A $95 million renovation converted the Lambs Club—an early 20th-century actors’ hangout designed by Stanford White—into this 88-room Empire Deco gem, which recalls Broadway’s golden era with rich oak paneling and terrazzo floors in the lobby, and vintage-luggage-inspired wardrobes in the sleeping quarters. Plus, with most of these new hotels offering introductory rates for the first few months, there is, quite literally, no better time than the present to visit Manhattan.
Summer in Europe: Where to Go and What to Wear
Gallery
Advertisement
Get Amped for the World Cup With Local Music
Article
T+L’s 2010 Hotel Handbook
Article
In our second annual guide to hotels, T+L looks at the current hotel landscape and where to find the best values, avoid hidden room fees, score an upgrade, maximize your loyalty program points, use the latest mobile apps, and more.
T+L’s Hotel Data Fact Sheet
Article
Finding Hotel Deals on Twitter
Article
For the latest deals and perks available at a hotel, sign up to follow the property on Twitter. Here’s what you’ll find.
Best Smart-Phone Hotel Apps
Article
New smart-phone apps allow you to find a good hotel deal, reserve a room, manage your points, and more.
Travelocity’s Top Secret Hotels
Article
When to Book Hotel Rooms
Article
Advertisement
Most New U.S. Hotel Rooms
Article
Despite the financial downturn, hotels have been opening across the country this year. Here, the 10 cities with the most new rooms.*
Spirit Air Announces "No Recline" Seats
Article
Is the Best Restaurant in the World Closing?
Article
Quick Guide to Cartagena
Article
This sultry Colombian city is flourishing: T+L has the scoop.
Keith Johnson’s Ultimate Travel Outfit
Article
The Man Shops Globe host reveals his personal style tips.
Report Indicates Less Lost Luggage
Article
David Copperfield’s Penthouse of Wonders
Article
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com