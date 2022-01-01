Cassie Shortsleeve is a journalist with more than a decade's worth of experience reporting for the country's top health, travel, and parenting magazines including Women's Health, Men's Health, Parents, Conde Nast Traveler, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Forbes, and others. Cassie has a bachelor of arts from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA where she majored in English and Fiction Writing. She is also an integrative health coach with training through Duke Integrative Medicine, and has training in maternal mental health through Postpartum Support International. She's also the founder of Dear Sunday, an online platform for early motherhood. She lives in Boston, with her husband and two daughters.