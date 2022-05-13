Casey Stickles

Casey Stickles is a Los Angeles-based public relations professional with a personal passion for travel, lifestyle, and design. From scoping out historic architecture in The Bahamas to swimming with the world's largest sharks (and living to tell about it), she's always up for an adventure. After 10 years at public relations agencies in Manhattan, where she worked with clients spanning lifestyle, tech, business, and finance, Casey now consults under her own agency, Stickles PR. She and her team help national and international companies of all sizes increase brand awareness through meaningful and creative messaging and content strategy.



* 10+ years of experience in public relations, branding, and content strategy

* Received a bachelor's degree in public relations from Hofstra University