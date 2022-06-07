Carrie Hutchinson

Carrie Hutchinson is an award-winning writer, editor, and content creator based in Melbourne, Australia. Her travel, design, and food stories have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic Traveller (Australia), Wallpaper, The Telegraph, Goodfood.com.au, Departures, Condé Nast Traveller (U.K.), and CNBC Global Traveller, among other publications. In addition to writing for magazines, Carrie also works as a copywriter and copy editor and has worked with companies and brands including Mr & Mrs Smith, Inspired Adventures, Visit Victoria, Mitsubishi, Tourism Australia, and more.



* 20+ years of experience as a writer, editor, and content creator

* Won the 2022 International Food, Wine and Travel Writers Association Excellence in Journalism Award for a story on cycling from Beechworth to Bright in Australia

* Twice was short-listed in the ASTW Awards for Excellence

* Co-authored a number of books, including several editions of the Wallpaper City Guides to Melbourne and Sydney, and Richard Wilkins' "Black Ties, Red Carpets, Green Rooms"