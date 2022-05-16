Caroline Hallemann

Caroline Hallemann is a writer and editor based in New York. She is the digital director of Town & Country and the former associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure. As a freelance writer, her work has appeared on websites and in publications such as Travel + Leisure, DailyCandy, Parenting.com, TeenVogue.com, Birchbox.com, Culture Collide, and Masthead Media.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor

* Graduate of New York University's Summer Publishing Institute

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Wake Forest University, with a minor in journalism and studio art