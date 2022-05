Caroline Hallemann

As the CEO of St. Frank , a curated collection of ethically sourced home goods, Christina Bryant is always on the move, searching for new products. “All of our pieces are created in traditional crafts. So, learning about the wide range of textiles and the history and iconography behind their creation, is crucial to our ability to develop authentic, beautifully made pieces with a story to tell,” she said, when asked how travel influences the line. “Designing my own home, I felt a pain point in searching for beautiful pieces that also spoke to my values as a global citizen,” she continued. “There are, of course, no shortage of gorgeous materials and items for the home, but pieces that are also ethically sourced and have rich stories behind them are much more difficult to find.” “I wanted my home to tell the story of who I am. I wanted my home investments to be both aligned with my moral compass and also interesting items. I wanted to create a special place to live and entertain that was true to me. So, our mission is to take traditional crafts and offer a new lifestyle: to create a home that tells our collectors’ story and shares their values through high quality, authentic, and ethically sourced pieces.” Here, Bryant shares her tour of Istanbul, where she shopped for vintage textile, and met with potential partners for the brand’s burgeoning bath line, in addition to taking in the sights of the Gateway to the East.