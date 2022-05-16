Caroline Hallemann

Caroline Hallemann is a writer and editor based in New York. She is the digital director of Town & Country and the former associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure. As a freelance writer, her work has appeared on websites and in publications such as Travel + Leisure, DailyCandy, Parenting.com, TeenVogue.com, Birchbox.com, Culture Collide, and Masthead Media.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Graduate of New York University's Summer Publishing Institute
* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Wake Forest University, with a minor in journalism and studio art
13 Free Things to Do on Your Next Trip to Nashville
Article
Nashville is undeniably a tourist hot spot, and with its burgeoning culinary community, friendly locals, family-oriented attractions, and signature music scene, it's easy to see why. But even with its new-found fame, there are still deals to be had in this Southern city. From honky tonks with no cover charge to a full-scale replica of the Parthenon, here’s how to explore Music City for a song.
12 Best Places to See the Northern Lights Around the World
Video
From the U.S. to Scandinavia, these are the 12 best places to see the northern lights.
Amazing Drone Photo of Hong Kong Will Make You Want to Book a Trip
Article
Our Town: A Travel Editor's Guide to Nashville
Article
Associate Digital Editor Caroline Hallemann takes us on a tour of her hometown.
Tennessee Congressman Wants to Stop the Shrinking Size of Airplane Seats
Article
He's introducing an amendment called SEAT, the Safe Egress in Air Travel Act of 2016.
What It’s Like to Stay in an ‘Open-concept’ Hotel
Article
A review of St. Lucia’s Ladera resort.
Destination of the Year: Readers' Choice
Article
Drumroll, please.
Study Reports 327 “Close Encounters” Between Planes and Drones
Article
Twenty-Eight incidents required the airplane pilot to change course to avoid a collision.
The Friday Download: An Innovative Luggage Scale and a Premiere from Josh Abbott Band
Article
Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of articles, music, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: the latest from Josh Abbott Band, daily space pics, and more.
Travel Diaries: St. Frank Founder Christina Bryant Takes on Istanbul
Gallery
As the CEO of St. Frank, a curated collection of ethically sourced home goods, Christina Bryant is always on the move, searching for new products. “All of our pieces are created in traditional crafts. So, learning about the wide range of textiles and the history and iconography behind their creation, is crucial to our ability to develop authentic, beautifully made pieces with a story to tell,” she said, when asked how travel influences the line. “Designing my own home, I felt a pain point in searching for beautiful pieces that also spoke to my values as a global citizen,” she continued. “There are, of course, no shortage of gorgeous materials and items for the home, but pieces that are also ethically sourced and have rich stories behind them are much more difficult to find.” “I wanted my home to tell the story of who I am. I wanted my home investments to be both aligned with my moral compass and also interesting items. I wanted to create a special place to live and entertain that was true to me. So, our mission is to take traditional crafts and offer a new lifestyle: to create a home that tells our collectors’ story and shares their values through high quality, authentic, and ethically sourced pieces.” Here, Bryant shares her tour of Istanbul, where she shopped for vintage textile, and met with potential partners for the brand’s burgeoning bath line, in addition to taking in the sights of the Gateway to the East.
Eyeko Launches Bespoke Mascara Service in the U.S.
Article
For your eyes only.
The Friday Download: The Newest Ballerinas on Instagram and Hemingway's Michigan
Article
Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of articles, music, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: explore Hemingway’s Michigan, add a little ballet to your Instagram feed, and more.
How to Watch Kenya's Wildebeest Migration in Real Time
Article
On the Set of American Horror Story's Hotel Cortez
Article
Set decorator Ellen Brill shares what inspired the look of AHS's Hotel Cortez, how the show references horror classics like The Shining, and whether or not she thinks hotels are creepy.
Flower House Creator Lisa Waud Takes us on a Tour of Detroit
Article
In advance of October's Flower House installation, where florists from across the country will venture to Detroit to cover an abandoned home in blooms, creator Lisa Waud shares her favorite spots in Motor City.
A Room with a View (of the Pope)
Article
Eberjey Launches Same-Day Bathing Suit Delivery in Miami
Article
The Friday Download: Every Person in New York and a Guided Meditation
Article
Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of books, apps, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week: a New York artist’s quest, and an app that helps you breathe easy.
The Secret to Cooking Well on Vacation
Article
Embrace the motto: waste not, want not.
Sighted!: Emojis Galavanting in the Real World
Article
Congressmen Advocate for Family-Friendly Seating on Planes
Article
New legislation could require airlines to seat families together.
Abby Wambach on Rio 2016, the State of Women's Soccer, and Her Upcoming Vacation
Article
After months of training, a World Cup victory, and a whirlwind, cross-country press tour, US women’s soccer player Abby Wambach is ready for a vacation.
The Friday Download: New Sound from Australia and a Man Booker Prize Contender
Article
Welcome back to The Friday Download, T+L’s weekly roundup of books, music, and internet culture that promise to carry you through the weekend, whether your itinerary is jam-packed with travel or you’re staying put, staycation style. This week, dive into the Man Booker Prize longlist, binge-watch ballet, and listen up for an exclusive premiere from The Waifs.
Why the Belmond Royal Scotsman is More Magical Than the Hogwarts Express
Article
Still holding out for that letter from Hogwarts? Pass the waiting time aboard the muggle-run Belmond Royal Scotsman. It may not depart from Platform 9 3/4, but we still think it's pretty charming. Here's why.
Watch the Opening of the Cuban Embassy Live
Article
