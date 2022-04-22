Caroline Eubanks

Caroline Eubanks is an award-winning travel writer based in Atlanta, Georgia, and the author of "This Is My South: The Essential Travel Guide to the Southern States." Much of her work has highlighted the places and people of the Southern United States and has appeared in Garden & Gun, Mental Floss, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and Lonely Planet.



* Founder of ThisIsMySouth.com, a travel website focused on the Southeast U.S.

* Author of the Lowell Thomas award-winning "This Is My South: The Essential Travel Guide to the Southern States"

* Eastern chapter chair of the Society of American Travel Writers