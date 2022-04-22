Carole Dixon

Carole Dixon's international career in film, television, and publishing has spanned several continents and decades. Her travels have led her from a Maasai village in East Africa to the backwaters of Kerala, India. She frequently reviews Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs, 5-star resorts, wine country regions, spas, and hospitality interior designers and architects. In addition to Travel + Leisure, Carole's work has been featured in Architectural Digest, Robb Report, Wallpaper, Modern Luxury, Afar, Departures, Elite Traveler, PureWow, The Hollywood Reporter, CSQ, and the Beverly Hills Courier, among others. Her favorite projects have included producing "Food for Thought" in London with legendary A.A. Gill, co-launching The Feast for NBC LA, penning the Wallpaper City Guide books, and launching West Hollywood Lifestyle Magazine.



* 20+ years of experience as a luxury travel and lifestyle writer, editor, and television producer

* Lived in London, Amsterdam, and Los Angeles

* Former Bloomberg U.K. television producer for talk shows

* Penned the Wallpaper City Guide books for Los Angeles

* Co-launched and edited West Hollywood Lifestyle Magazine (2014 - 2020)