Carlye Wisel

Carlye Wisel is a reporter who visited Walt Disney World on a whim and basically never left. Now one of the nation's leading theme park journalists, she specializes in translating interesting and unexpected Disney stories to super fans and stunned bystanders alike. Carlye has covered every inch of America's theme parks for outlets like The New York Times, Bloomberg, Time, Travel + Leisure, and dozens more with uniquely reported stories on everything from the sisterhood of "Disney Brides" to secret ride soundtracks.

Her podcast, Very Amusing with Carlye Wisel, has become a smash hit for effortlessly fusing reporting and theme park humor with the biggest global theme park trends and news stories. And, as a go-to magazine reporter for all things Disney, Carlye also co-authored a DK Eyewitness Florida guidebook, writes a weekly column at Syfy, and actively breaks news on her social media accounts.

* 7+ years of experience reporting exclusively on theme parks
* Named one of Blooloop's 50 Theme Park Industry Insiders
* Bylines at over two dozen magazines and major websites
* Created the only top-ranked, female-hosted theme park podcast
* Visited and reported on all 12 Disney parks worldwide
* Graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she majored in news and editorial journalism
* Received the Hugh Hefner Scholarship for Excellence in Magazine Journalism, for which she is both amused and proud
50 Magical Instagram Captions to Use on Disney Vacation Photos
Video
Be prepared for a magical number of likes with these Disney captions.
Advertisement
Disneyland Opened a Secret Entrance to Haunted Mansion — But Only for a Limited Time
Article
Disneyland has opened up a secret entrance to the Haunted Mansion, allowing theme park fans to grab a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the popular ride's never-before-seen interiors.
Disneyland May Reopen Much Earlier Than Expected — Along With All Other California Theme Parks
Article
New state guidelines could mean exciting news for parkgoers.
Only Real Fans Can Answer These Disney Trivia Questions
Article
This Disney quiz will test your knowledge of the "Happiest Place on Earth."
All of the Rides at Disneyland, Ranked From Worst to Best
Article
From classic Disneyland rides like Dumbo the Flying Elephant to new favorites like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there's something for everyone at this California theme park. These are the best rides at Disneyland — and the worst.
18 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Disney's Cinderella Castle (Video)
Video
Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Disneyland Annual Pass (Video)
Video
Thinking about investing in a Disneyland annual pass? Here's everything you need to know, plus COVID-19-related pass updates.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About Using Strollers at Disney World
Article
Heading to Disney with small children? Here are 6 things you should know about Disney stroller rentals.
Here's How to Save Big on Your Disney World and Disneyland Vacations This Summer
Article
Here's everything you need to know about Disneyland and Disney World discount tickets and other ways to save on a summer trip.
Everything You Need to Know Before Buying a Disneyland Annual Pass (Video)
Video
Thinking about investing in a Disneyland annual pass? Here's everything you need to know, plus COVID-19-related pass updates.
Everything You Need to Know About Using Strollers at Disney World
Article
Heading to Disney with small children? Here are 6 things you should know about Disney stroller rentals.
Here's How to Save Big on Your Disney World and Disneyland Vacations This Summer
Article
Here's everything you need to know about Disneyland and Disney World discount tickets and other ways to save on a summer trip.
The New 'Secret Life of Pets' Ride Will Turn You Into One of the Pups
Article
Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood this March.
Don't Leave 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge Without Buying These Items
Article
These Galaxy's Edge souvenirs are worth the splurge.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About Disney's FastPass Program
Article
How to Do Everything at Disney's Hollywood Studios in One Perfect Day
Article
Disney World's Hollywood Studios park is home to some of its most exciting new openings, including Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Here's how to spend your time there.
You No Longer Have to Wait in Line for This Popular 'Star Wars' Ride at Disney World
Article
Beginning in February, guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios can use Fastpass to skip the line for this ride.
Disney Cruise Tips You Should Know Before You Go (Video)
Video
These tips will make your Disney cruise vacation even more magical.
Every New Theme Park Ride and Roller Coaster Opening in 2020
Article
From Disney to LEGOLAND, there are so many exciting new rides and roller coasters opening in 2020.
Why Lunar New Year Is One of the Best Times to Visit Disneyland and Universal Studios
Article
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at these California theme parks.
20 Walt Disney World Secrets You’ve Never, Ever Heard Before (Video)
Video
Advertisement
Everything Coming to Epcot in 2020 (Video)
Video
This Disney World park is getting a makeover — these are the new attractions, restaurants, and events coming to Epcot this year.
We Tested Disney’s New Star Wars Ride — and It’s Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Experienced (Video)
Video
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now open at Disneyland — here's everything to know before you ride.
Knott’s Berry Farm Has a New Ride That Will Make Disney Fans Extremely Nostalgic
Article
There's a Secret Basketball Court Hidden Inside One of Your Favorite Disney Rides — and You Can Finally See It (Video)
Video
Disney Parks Are Even More Magical This Holiday Season — Here’s What’s New
Article
Everything You Can Do at Disney World Without Park Tickets (Video)
Video
Everything You Need to Know About Visiting LEGOLAND Florida (Video)
Video
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com