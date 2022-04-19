Carlye Wisel

Carlye Wisel is a reporter who visited Walt Disney World on a whim and basically never left. Now one of the nation's leading theme park journalists, she specializes in translating interesting and unexpected Disney stories to super fans and stunned bystanders alike. Carlye has covered every inch of America's theme parks for outlets like The New York Times, Bloomberg, Time, Travel + Leisure, and dozens more with uniquely reported stories on everything from the sisterhood of "Disney Brides" to secret ride soundtracks.



Her podcast, Very Amusing with Carlye Wisel, has become a smash hit for effortlessly fusing reporting and theme park humor with the biggest global theme park trends and news stories. And, as a go-to magazine reporter for all things Disney, Carlye also co-authored a DK Eyewitness Florida guidebook, writes a weekly column at Syfy, and actively breaks news on her social media accounts.



* 7+ years of experience reporting exclusively on theme parks

* Named one of Blooloop's 50 Theme Park Industry Insiders

* Bylines at over two dozen magazines and major websites

* Created the only top-ranked, female-hosted theme park podcast

* Visited and reported on all 12 Disney parks worldwide

* Graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she majored in news and editorial journalism

* Received the Hugh Hefner Scholarship for Excellence in Magazine Journalism, for which she is both amused and proud