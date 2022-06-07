Carey Jones

Carey Jones is a San Francisco-based freelance writer specializing in food, drink, and travel. She is the co-author of "Be Your Own Bartender: A Surefire Guide to Finding (and Making) Your Perfect Cocktail" (Countryman, November 2018) and the author of "Brooklyn Bartender" (Black Dog & Leventhal, May 2016). Carey has been writing for print and online publications since 2006. Previously, she served as the managing editor at Serious Eats, where she worked for five years, helping the website win a James Beard Award for Best Food Blog in 2010. She now frequently contributes to Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Saveur, Vogue, and more. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Bon Appétit, Bloomberg Pursuits, Details, Departures, New York Observer, and New York Magazine.