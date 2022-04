Caleigh Alleyne

Caleigh Alleyne is a Toronto-based journalist specializing in travel, design, and home decor. Her travels have taken her around the world, from living in Switzerland during university to visiting all 10 provinces and three territories in Canada in 2017 in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday. She has written for Travel + Leisure, Air Canada's enRoute, Condé Nast Traveler, Canadian Geographic, and Tripadvisor, and is a regular travel expert on CTV's The Social and regional CTV Morning Live broadcasts across Canada. When she's not writing or traveling, she works as a digital media and marketing consultant, working with travel brands including Air Canada, SWOOP Airlines, Skyscanner, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Booking.com, to name a few.



* Spoke at the Public Relations Society of America's International Conference in 2018 and 2019

* Spoke at the Public Relations Society of America's Travel & Tourism Conference in 2018 and 2017