Caitlin Raux Gunther

Caitlin Raux Gunther is a tri-lingual Paris-based journalist with words in Travel + Leisure, Bon Appétit, The Guardian, Air Mail, Food52, Vogue Business, Food & Wine, Vice, and others. Caitlin is a graduate of Columbia University, where she studied psychology and American Studies, and Cornell Law School, where she was managing editor of the Cornell International Law Journal. She was born and raised in the Catskills but has also lived in Paris, Mallorca, Bilbao, Madrid, and Salamanca.