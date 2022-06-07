Bruno Maddox

Bruno Maddox is a British literary novelist and journalist. He is best known for his novel "My Little Blue Dress" and satirical essays for magazines such as Gear, Travel + Leisure, and Discover. Bruno began his career in the 1990s reviewing books for The New York Times Book Review and The Washington Post Book World. In 1996, he was hired as a senior editor at Spy magazine, a satirical monthly. He was promoted to editor-in-chief, a position he held until the magazine shut down in 1998. Since 2001, he's focused on writing satirical magazine essays. He has been a contributing editor to the American edition of The Week magazine, Escape, Sydney Morning Herald, and Wish.



* 30+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Harvard University