Brooke Porter Katz

New itineraries in this part of the world are taking a close look at a single destination or region, immersing their passengers in their culture, food, and history. Choose the cruise that’s right for you.
The Case for Cruising to Cuba
Why go to the Caribbean island by sea? The ship will take care of your visa and also offer more luxuries than a Cuban hotel. Here, six great cruise companies for whichever size ship you prefer.
"The locals showed us so much about their amazing culture, and welcomed us with open arms," remarked one traveler about a trip to Auckland, one of the friendliest cities on Earth. Others agreed, raving about the Kiwis' hospitality, friendliness, and enthusiasm for introducing tourists to New Zealand. Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. When voting on cities, readers considered a variety of specific qualities, including sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, shopping, and, of course, friendliness: that uncanny ability to make a visitor feel comfortable in a foreign place. The No. 1 city comes from the Buddhist country of Bhutan, bordered by India and Tibet. "The people are happy, genuine, accommodating, and the nicest I have ever seen," said another wowed reader. This should come as no surprise, given the country bases its overall health on the happiness of its people. And when it comes to cities in the United States, nowhere is more welcoming than the South. The only three American cities on the list are all in that big-on-charm region: Charleston, Savannah, and Nashville. Unsurprisingly, they're also hailed as some of the friendliest cities in America. Ireland also boasts three winners (Galway, Dublin, and Cork). That's pretty impressive for a country close in size to the state of Indiana. Notably, the other top spots are clustered in two parts of the world: Australia and New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. Down Under, high-ranking destinations include both major metropolises like Sydney and smaller cities, such as Christchurch in New Zealand. Despite having been ravaged by multiple earthquakes in recent years, Christchurch's locals prove that adversity has done nothing to diminish their openheartedness. "It is still devastated from the earthquake," observed a survey respondent, "[but] the people are wonderful. Couldn't be friendlier. It is very interesting to walk around town and see how resourcefully they have adapted." No matter how fancy the hotel or incredible the food, one thing is clear: What really sticks with readers when traveling is the people they meet along the way.
It's not hard to find beautiful, soft-sand beaches and frothy turquoise swells in the Caribbean, but only some resorts will live up to the expectations of your daydreams. Every year, we ask our readers to rank their favorite resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. From a property's location (prime beachfront bungalows, or a perch on a mountain overlooking the sea) to the service, be it amiable staff or personal butlers, and—of course—the frozen daiquiris and fresher-than-fresh seafood, these are the values that helped land spots on the Top 20. According to the latest Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards reader survey, Jamaica is a favorite resort destination, with four properties making it into the top 20 for the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. In addition to its much-loved resorts, Jamaica has a reputation for being one of the friendliest islands in the world. "The landscape is breathtaking," said one voter, while another deemed it "an absolute paradise." Turks and Caicos was close behind with three winners, while Puerto Rico and St. Lucia clock in with two each. In St. Lucia, it comes as no surprise to see longtime hits Jade Mountain and Ladera on the list. "The view [from Ladera] was unbelievable," remarked one WBA voter. "We woke each morning thinking we were in heaven." After all, this open-concept resort is the only one on St. Lucia perched on the Piton Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each guest room has only three walls, and offers uninterrupted views of the twin volcanic peaks and lush tropical gardens. T+L readers value solitude when it comes to beach getaways—a number of the top-ranked resorts feature private infinity or plunge pools and secluded beaches. Two are even located on private islands, like Scrub Island Resort, where evenings are best spent enjoying the sunsets over the marina or ocean from your personal balcony. All-inclusive properties also reign, beloved as much for their value as the abundance of activities available. Our Worlds' Best voters promise you won't regret a trip to one of these destinations. And with their romantic, candlelit beach dinners and Instagram-worthy infinity pools, we approve of these readers' picks.