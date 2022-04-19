Brooke Porter Katz

Brooke Porter Katz is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and content strategist. She is currently the senior manager of content strategy at The Muse, overseeing branded content. Previously, Brooke held staff editor positions at Martha Stewart and Travel + Leisure. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications, including The New York Times, WSJ. Magazine, Afar, Bloomberg Pursuits, and Wine Enthusiast.

* Nearly two decades of experience working as a writer and editor
* 15+ years of experience covering travel, culture, food, and design, among other lifestyle topics
* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Emory University
The Top 10 Safari Outfitters in 2019
Article
The Top 10 Safari Lodges in Africa in 2019 (Video)
Video
The Top 5 Islands in Mexico and Central and South America in 2019
Article
Top 5 Africa Resort Hotels in 2019
Article
The Top 10 City Hotels in Africa in 2019
Article
6 Luxurious New Reasons to Explore Asia by Boat
Gallery
New itineraries in this part of the world are taking a close look at a single destination or region, immersing their passengers in their culture, food, and history. Choose the cruise that’s right for you.
The Case for Cruising to Cuba
Gallery
Why go to the Caribbean island by sea? The ship will take care of your visa and also offer more luxuries than a Cuban hotel. Here, six great cruise companies for whichever size ship you prefer.
The Friendliest Cities in the World
Gallery
"The locals showed us so much about their amazing culture, and welcomed us with open arms," remarked one traveler about a trip to Auckland, one of the friendliest cities on Earth. Others agreed, raving about the Kiwis' hospitality, friendliness, and enthusiasm for introducing tourists to New Zealand.  Every year for our World’s Best Awards survey, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe—to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise lines, spas, airlines, and more. When voting on cities, readers considered a variety of specific qualities, including sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, shopping, and, of course, friendliness: that uncanny ability to make a visitor feel comfortable in a foreign place. The No. 1 city comes from the Buddhist country of Bhutan, bordered by India and Tibet. "The people are happy, genuine, accommodating, and the nicest I have ever seen," said another wowed reader. This should come as no surprise, given the country bases its overall health on the happiness of its people. And when it comes to cities in the United States, nowhere is more welcoming than the South. The only three American cities on the list are all in that big-on-charm region: Charleston, Savannah, and Nashville. Unsurprisingly, they're also hailed as some of the friendliest cities in America. Ireland also boasts three winners (Galway, Dublin, and Cork). That's pretty impressive for a country close in size to the state of Indiana. Notably, the other top spots are clustered in two parts of the world: Australia and New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. Down Under, high-ranking destinations include both major metropolises like Sydney and smaller cities, such as Christchurch in New Zealand. Despite having been ravaged by multiple earthquakes in recent years, Christchurch's locals prove that adversity has done nothing to diminish their openheartedness. "It is still devastated from the earthquake," observed a survey respondent, "[but] the people are wonderful. Couldn't be friendlier. It is very interesting to walk around town and see how resourcefully they have adapted." No matter how fancy the hotel or incredible the food, one thing is clear: What really sticks with readers when traveling is the people they meet along the way.
World’s Best Caribbean Resorts 2015
Gallery
It's not hard to find beautiful, soft-sand beaches and frothy turquoise swells in the Caribbean, but only some resorts will live up to the expectations of your daydreams. Every year, we ask our readers to rank their favorite resorts in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. From a property's location (prime beachfront bungalows, or a perch on a mountain overlooking the sea) to the service, be it amiable staff or personal butlers, and—of course—the frozen daiquiris and fresher-than-fresh seafood, these are the values that helped land spots on the Top 20. According to the latest Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards reader survey, Jamaica is a favorite resort destination, with four properties making it into the top 20 for the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. In addition to its much-loved resorts, Jamaica has a reputation for being one of the friendliest islands in the world. "The landscape is breathtaking," said one voter, while another deemed it "an absolute paradise." Turks and Caicos was close behind with three winners, while Puerto Rico and St. Lucia clock in with two each. In St. Lucia, it comes as no surprise to see longtime hits Jade Mountain and Ladera on the list. "The view [from Ladera] was unbelievable," remarked one WBA voter. "We woke each morning thinking we were in heaven." After all, this open-concept resort is the only one on St. Lucia perched on the Piton Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Each guest room has only three walls, and offers uninterrupted views of the twin volcanic peaks and lush tropical gardens. T+L readers value solitude when it comes to beach getaways—a number of the top-ranked resorts feature private infinity or plunge pools and secluded beaches. Two are even located on private islands, like Scrub Island Resort, where evenings are best spent enjoying the sunsets over the marina or ocean from your personal balcony. All-inclusive properties also reign, beloved as much for their value as the abundance of activities available. Our Worlds' Best voters promise you won't regret a trip to one of these destinations. And with their romantic, candlelit beach dinners and Instagram-worthy infinity pools, we approve of these readers' picks.
World's Best Cruise Lines for Families 2015
Gallery
Parents who have traveled with their brood in tow will be the first to admit that their children are usually the hardest to please. Fortunately, Travel + Leisure readers chimed in on our annual World’s Best Awards survey about which cruise lines are ideal for everyone in the family, from parents to their teenagers, toddlers, and anyone in between. Rave reviews for the cruise lines featured here helped these top 20 brands earn the distinction of being 2015’s best cruise lines for families. They offer everything from the over-the-top (ice-skating rinks, zip-lines, bumper cars) to simple pleasures (arts and crafts, story telling, scavenger hunts). Some go to even greater lengths to keep kids occupied—and inspired—with dedicated programs for budding chefs, film directors, and more. “We traveled with [Royal Caribbean],” reported one WBA voter, “and we all agreed it was the best family vacation we have taken to date. There were plenty of activities for [our sons], and the date nights my husband and I had were terrific. Just the other day he said he hopes we cruise again.” After all, what’s a family holiday until every member of the clan is entertained, relaxed, and in full-on vacation mode? And a successful getaway isn’t just about activities—it’s also about having a comfortable place to crash at the end of the day. Luckily, cabins on these top cruise lines include dedicated family suites and adjoining staterooms. And for parents who want a night alone on the town—er, onboard—most ships provide babysitting services. Because as much as parents may love their offspring, nothing says “vacation” like a night away.
In Brief: Raleigh's Restaurant Revival
Article
Talking Travel With: Chef Enrique Olvera
Article
Geoffrey Kent of Abercrombie & Kent on the Trips that Changed his Life
Article
As the founder and CEO of luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, Geoffrey Kent has seen more countries than most people hope to visit in three lifetimes.
World's Best Travel Operators for Families 2015
Gallery
Parents know that keeping the whole crew content during a vacation is no small feat, and it takes more than just a shallow kiddie pool for a hotel to qualify as child-friendly.  In recent years, certain travel organizations (from boutique hotels to cruise lines, major international and domestic airports, and tour operators) have taken an interest in appealing to families on the go. They've ramped up their childcare programs, designed exclusive activities for teens, given mom and dad much-needed retreats from parenting, and found inventive ways to bring the family back together. And that dingy kiddie pool? It's been replaced with a four-story, translucent water coaster that floats across the world's oceans.
World's Best Hotel Spas 2015
Gallery
Most hotels worth their weight in eucalyptus-scented towels have a spa to their name. Gone are the days of a single treadmill parked next to a steam room. Hotels are appealing to weary travelers and wellness seekers with sleek, modern facilities that rival standalone, destination spas with stunning designs, elaborate treatments, and state-of-the-art facilities such as three tiered-swimming pools, mineral baths, and Vichy showers. But the best hotel spas are the ones that evoke the comforting luxuries of their locales, with regional treatments and inspired settings. Opt for a pure macadamia nut and coconut oil hydration massage at the Fairmont Kea Lani in Hawaii, or the Four Seasons Bora Bora’s Kahaia Haven spa ritual featuring Tahitian black pearl powder and native vanilla. In every region, one hotel spa reigned supreme. Read on to discover some of the best places to get pampered around the world. See all World’s Best Awards 2015 survey results >>
Where to Eat Now in San Francisco
Article
Chef’s Tour: Kyle Itani's Oakland in Five Meals
Article
Can I Bring Home Cheese From Abroad?
Article
Tickets Go on Sale Monday for Dominique Ansel’s After-Hours Dessert Pop-Up
Article
T+L’s Oscar Picks for the Travel-Obsessed
Article
Los Angeles Museums Offering Free Admission This Saturday
Article
Just Back from Iceland
Article
Our Sad Farewell to SkyMall
Article
How to Find Your Dream Vacation Rental
Article
New Exhibits in Atlanta and New York Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com