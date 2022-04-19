Brooke Porter Katz

Brooke Porter Katz is a Brooklyn-based writer, editor, and content strategist. She is currently the senior manager of content strategy at The Muse, overseeing branded content. Previously, Brooke held staff editor positions at Martha Stewart and Travel + Leisure. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications, including The New York Times, WSJ. Magazine, Afar, Bloomberg Pursuits, and Wine Enthusiast.



* Nearly two decades of experience working as a writer and editor

* 15+ years of experience covering travel, culture, food, and design, among other lifestyle topics

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Emory University