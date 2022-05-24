Bridget Arsenault

A journalist since 2006, Bridget Arsenault worked for Vanity Fair UK for over eight years, ending her time there as associate editor and London correspondent for VanityFair.com. She is the London Editor of Air Mail, a new weekly publication founded and edited by Graydon Carter, the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair. Bridget is also a lifestyle editor at Forbes.com and the UK and London editor for Equestrian Living. Bridget launched an events and content company, Long-Winded Lady Productions, at the end of 2018. Through her years of event production and career in journalism, Bridget has extensive experience in presenting on-stage and on-screen, interviewing big names in the arts and tech, and hosting exclusive screenings and events. She has received numerous awards and accolades for both her writing and volunteer work. She is currently writing a non-fiction book about Dorothy Parker and researching a true-crime podcast.



* Received a master's degree in English from the University of Oxford

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and Women Studies from Mount Allison University

* The youngest jury member at the London Spanish Film Festival in 2015