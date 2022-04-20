Bree Sposato

Bree leads an editorial studio creating content rooted in real journalism for top brands. She was formerly an editor at Travel + Leisure and New York Magazine.
Improving American Airports
When it comes to innovation and bold design, U.S. terminals are far behind their international counterparts. T+L assesses the American airport experience and how it’s changing—for the better.
How to Fly Coach in Comfort
Narrow seats, no food—don’t fret! Here’s how to make the most of your economy-class flight.
Coming Soon to Travaasa Austin: Its Own Farm
World's Most Haunted Forests
England’s Wychwood Forest abounds in haunted tales of visitors who feel hands reaching out to touch their shoulders or hear the thunder of invisible horses. It’s enough to make your spine tingle at the slightest rustle in the leaves. But for every traveler who shies away, there’s another intrigued by that kind of mystery—and the thrill that comes with going deep into the haunted woods. It’s a chance to be an explorer, and any brush with the supernatural makes you feel all the more alive.   “We’re curious and try to find explanations for phenomena we can’t comprehend,” explains Jane Pyle, a member of North Carolina’s Chatham County Historical Association. Local lore has it that there’s a mysterious 40-foot ring within the woods where the devil stomps in circles at night. “One of the first mentions of the Devil’s Tramping Ground shows up in issue 27 of the long-gone Messenger weekly newspaper,” Pyle says, “and again in a 1949 book, wherein the author, John Harden, speculates that it was created by a geological survey team—but if so, they were off the course.” The dense Aokigahara forest at the northwest base of Japan’s Mount Fuji has its own disorienting power. It’s rumored that large underground iron deposits interfere with compasses, setting walkers forth on the wrong paths. The forest has witnessed hundreds of suicides and is haunted by their screams. Strange ambient noises and the appearance of orbs have also been reported in a Maine forest near ripped-up railroad tracks that once ushered veterans to a hospital. Sure, it’s easy to scoff. For all the gadgets floating around—motion detectors, electromagnetic field meters, air ion counters—definitive proof of the paranormal is elusive. But the rumors do persist and have since well before the Grimm Brothers set their fairy tales in Germany’s Black Forest. To you skeptics, we’ll just say this: why not pack up the camping equipment, grab a flashlight, and set up near one of these spooky forests. We dare you.
Best Deals 11.07
For our special Responsible Travel issue, T+L searched far and wide to bring you 13 exclusive offers that allow you to save money and contribute to worthy causes
The Away Team
Planning a destination wedding? Here are five experts who can help.
Expert Airport Survival Tips
Want to get to your final destination faster? Savvy frequent fliers share their travel secrets.
Culinary Tours for Foodies
Michelin’s culinary tours for foodies go beyond their traditional guidebooks.
Iconic NYC Nightclub Refashioned as Mini-Mall
Going Home to Breckenridge, CO
Article
Best Trip-Planning Tips
National Parks Come to Manhattan
Editor Picks: Affordable Meals in Brooklyn
Three New Travel Gadgets
T+L road-tested a clutch of new travel gadgets designed to meet your on-the-go needs. Here, three of our favorites.
Travel Guides for Foodies
Following in Mozart's Footsteps
4 Fun European Walking Tours
T+L Hotel Tipping Guide
Best Caribbean Beach Bars
From archetypal thatched huts with driftwood benches to chic waterside lounges on docks, T+L has found the silands' superlative spots for outdoor evenings.
Fresh Air: SFMOMA Opens Rooftop Garden
Convention City Face-off
Smoke-filled backrooms? Nah. Here's where the action will be in the convention cities: Denver vs. Minneapolis / St. Paul.
In-Flight French 101
