Brandon Presser

Brandon Presser earned his stripes as a professional nomad in Paris while working at the Louvre, in Tokyo as an architectural apprentice, and in Thailand as a scuba diving professional. From there, he secured his reputation as an adventure prodigy when he became the youngest person to join the coveted team of writers at Lonely Planet during the days of analog travel. He crossed the globe authoring books and features on far-flung destinations and was awarded both NAJTA and SATW Lowell Thomas prizes for his achievements.



Brandon's culture coverage focuses on both luxury and grassroots travel — he is just as comfortable trekking through the backwaters of Borneo as he is on the beaches of Bora Bora. He regularly speaks about socially sustainable tourism and finds that it's the human element of the travel experience that propels him forward and encourages his storytelling both on television and on the page.



* 15+ years as a travel writer

* 50+ books co-authored (guides and trade and reference titles) for Lonely Planet including multiple books written on destinations such as Iceland, Japan, the Caribbean, Thailand, and Canada

* 100+ magazine features penned for top-tier outlets including Travel + Leisure, Bloomberg, Harper's Bazaar, Time, and Condé Nast Traveler

* Travel TV personality appearing on dozens of programs from BBC to Katie Couric, to hosting his own show on Bravo

* Travel consultant on over a dozen projects for a variety of high-profile hospitality companies

* Author of nonfiction adventure thriller "The Far Land"

* Received a bachelor's degree in the history of art and architecture from Harvard University

* Worked at the Louvre for two years in the communications department, helping launch its international branding campaign (Lens, Abu Dhabi)

* 13 years as a professional scuba diver; PADI Divemaster certification