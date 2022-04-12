Brandon Perlman

Brandon Perlman (also known as Mr. Luxury Ski) is one of the world's foremost experts on luxury travel, specifically the upper echelons of ski, alpine culture, and outdoor lifestyle. Brandon has been an in-house editor at notable glossy publications like American Express' Departures, where he was the founding Digital Editor at Departures.com, W, WWD, and InStyle. In addition to his career as a writer, Brandon is currently the founder and CEO of Social Studies, Inc., a next-generation influencer marketing platform built on proprietary technology and social intelligence, and trusted by the world's leading brands and start-ups alike.
