Brad Japhe is a freelance journalist most commonly found at the confluence of food, beverage, and travel. He moonlights as a craft beer and spirits expert, hosting frequent seminars and educational dinners from Los Angeles to New York. He's visited all 50 states and all seven continents. His favorite breed of dog is the Siberian Husky.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on His Love for Hawaii and Must-pack Travel Accessories
We sat down with actor and frequent flier Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his travel advice.
Montana's Best-kept Secret Is Its Shoulder Season — Here's How to Plan the Perfect Visit
Summertime is for the crowds — here's why Montana is best experienced in the fall and spring.
Where to Eat and Drink in Oaxaca, According to People Who Are Obsessed With Eating and Drinking in Oaxaca
The cuisine is unprecedented — second only to the mezcal.
Guy Fieri on Helping the Restaurant Industry Get Through COVID — and the Future of Dining Out
The "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" star raised $25 Million in aid for restaurants across the U.S. in the most Guy Fieri way possible.
Every Cheese Lover Should Visit the Parmesan Cheese Trail in Italy — Here’s How to Do It Right
This cheese-centered journey to Emilia-Romagna, Italy is a seriously delicious vacation.
How to See Whales, Bears, Eagles and More Incredible Wildlife in Alaska (Video)
No trip to Alaska is complete without seeing one of these majestic animals.
I Was Stranded in Hawaii by Coronavirus — and the Magical Islands Completely Stole My Heart
On assignment in Hawaii as coronavirus swept the nation, one travel writer shares his love for a place that unexpectedly became home.
How to See Alaska’s Beautiful Glaciers Before It’s Too Late (Video)
Why You Should Visit New Orleans in Winter, When the Days Are Short but the Parties Are Long
This Hawaiian Island Is Home to Breathtaking Waterfalls, Lush Hiking Trails, and Landscapes You've Seen in the Movies
Why Los Angeles is the Best Place to Try the Keto Diet
In Los Angeles, keto has been cool for years—and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Uluru Was Never Meant to Be Climbed — Here’s How to Experience Its Grandeur From the Ground
A 7 Day Road Trip Around New Zealand’s South Island Is the Best Way to See One of the Most Beautiful Places on the Planet
5 Trips to Visit Antarctica, From Photography Journeys to Luxury Ships
