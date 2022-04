Boris Fishman

Boris Fishman was born in Belarus, immigrating to the United States at age nine after formative transit experiences in Austria and Italy. He has visited nearly 50 countries, though he still hasn't forgiven himself for declining a Fulbright to spend a year in Istanbul. He has written for Travel + Leisure about Moscow's creative rebirth, St. Croix's gastronomic reinvention, the replacement of political tensions by world-class tourism in Latvia and Northern Ireland, and, of course, his home state of Montana (as well as Miami Beach and California, two places he would rather be between the months of November and March). His travel pieces have also covered Oaxaca and Veracruz in Mexico, the Jewish Caribbean, Vienna, the electronica scene in St. Petersburg, Russia, western Ukraine, and a life-changing overnight ferry ride from Bari to Athens. Boris, who has logged time as a restaurant prep cook on New York City's Lower East Side and a winemaker's apprentice in Sonoma County, California, is increasingly focusing his reporting on food and wine.



* Author of two novels, both included in The New York Times' annual list of notable books: "A Replacement Life" (which also won the Sophie Brody Medal from the American Library Association and the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award) and "Don't Let My Baby Do Rodeo"

* Author of "Savage Feast," a memoir told through recipes from his family's Russian kitchen

* 20+ years of experience writing for publications including The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, The New York Times Book Review, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Saveur, London Review of Books, Airbnb Magazine, and Bloomberg Pursuits

* Taught creative writing at New York University, Princeton University, and the University of Montana