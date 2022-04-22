Bonnie Tsui

Bonnie Tsui is a longtime contributor to The New York Times and the author of "American Chinatown," winner of the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature. Her latest book, "Why We Swim," was a New York Times Book Review Editors' Choice, a Time magazine and NPR best book of the year, and a Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Boston Globe bestseller; it is currently being translated into eight languages. Her first children's book, "Sarah and the Big Wave," about the first woman to surf Mavericks, was published in 2021. She lives, swims, and surfs in the Bay Area.