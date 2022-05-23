Bob Morris

Bob Morris has been writing about travel, style, and contemporary culture for the past 25 years. His work is humorous and driven by research that brings depth to his stories. Bob is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, Town & Country, and other publications. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, Elle Decor, Avenue, Vogue, Elle, The New York Times Magazine, and New York. His books have won the NAACP Image Award, Stonewall Librarians Association awards, and the New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice award.

* Frequent contributor to The New York Times' Arts and Leisure, Styles, and Op Ed sections
* Frequent contributor to Town & Country
* Author of two comic memoirs, "Assisted Loving" and "Bobby Wonderful"
* Author of two picture books, "Crispin the Terrible" and "Delia at the Delano"
* Author of two illustrated adult books, "The Blue Jean" and "Cross"
* Collaborated with actress Diahann Carroll on the book, "The Legs are the Last to Go"
* Former NPR commentator on All Things Considered
Sarasota, Florida Has Marvels of Mid-century Modern Design — Here's What to See
Article
For a look at some of the country's most iconic mid-century buildings, head to sunny Sarasota, Florida.
English Class
Article
What makes the British so very British? Bob Morris heads to London and gets a proper education
The Joy of the Ferry Commute
Article
No traffic, no security lines, no cramped seating—just the gentle sway of the sea and smell of salt-tinged air make the ferry commute ideal.
Under the Volcanoes of Guatemala
Article
Amid the vivid Mayan colors of Guatemala, Bob Morris finds an optimistic nation emerging from the shadow of a violent past.
The Noisy Vacation
Article
An off-season traveler covers his ears and endures the racket
Dressed to Thrill
Article
In Papua New Guinea, life's a runway. Fashion writer Bob Morris makes a pilgrimage to style paradise
Airplane Etiquette
Article
As air rage—and the incidence of airline passengers behaving badly—skyrockets, it seems that airplane etiquette is disappearing along with free meals and pillows. But one carrier is advocating a return to civility.
Favela Fabulous
Article
The groove capital of Brazil has a whole new vibe—thanks to pop sensation Carlinhos Brown. Bob Morris takes a tour with Bahia's man of the hour
The St. Regis Hotel's Designs on Manhattan
Article
Bottega Veneta’s creative director tells T+L about the aerie he created for the St. Regis, and his favorite escapes.
Jade in Spain
Article
She could live anywhere, but Jade Jagger chose Ibiza. Bob Morris finds out why there's much more to this laid-back European island than discos and all-night raves
Face the Music
Article
