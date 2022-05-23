Bob Morris

Bob Morris has been writing about travel, style, and contemporary culture for the past 25 years. His work is humorous and driven by research that brings depth to his stories. Bob is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, Town & Country, and other publications. His work has also appeared in The New Yorker, Elle Decor, Avenue, Vogue, Elle, The New York Times Magazine, and New York. His books have won the NAACP Image Award, Stonewall Librarians Association awards, and the New York Times Book Review Editor's Choice award.



* Frequent contributor to The New York Times' Arts and Leisure, Styles, and Op Ed sections

* Frequent contributor to Town & Country

* Author of two comic memoirs, "Assisted Loving" and "Bobby Wonderful"

* Author of two picture books, "Crispin the Terrible" and "Delia at the Delano"

* Author of two illustrated adult books, "The Blue Jean" and "Cross"

* Collaborated with actress Diahann Carroll on the book, "The Legs are the Last to Go"

* Former NPR commentator on All Things Considered