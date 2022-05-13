Bianca Lambert

Bianca Lambert is a journalist who covers beauty, travel, and style. She started her career as a style and beauty resident at BuzzFeed before taking a role as the publication's social video coordinator. She currently lives in Los Angeles, where she works as a freelance writer and a social ideator at Amazon Studios. Her work regularly appears in publications like Bustle, Who What Wear, Byrdie, Nylon, Bustle, The Zoe Report, The Everygirl, PopSugar, Travel Noire, and more.



* Received a bachelor's degree in television broadcasting from Middle Tennessee State University