Betsy Andrews

Betsy Andrews is an award-winning journalist with over two decades of experience writing about food, drink, and travel. She writes for publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, Eating Well, SevenFifty Daily, VinePair, Plate, Pix's The Drop, Liquor.com, and others.

* Winner of the 2021 Thomas Lowell Award for Culinary Travel Writing
* James Beard Award nominee
* IACP award nominee
* Contributing editor at Food & Wine, Eating Well, and SevenFifty Daily
* Former editor at large at Organic Life
* Former executive editor at Saveur
* Former dining critic at The New York Times
* Former senior editor at Zagat
* Created Food & Wine's first-ever blog, "On the Line in New Orleans"
