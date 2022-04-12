Betsy Andrews

Betsy Andrews is an award-winning journalist with over two decades of experience writing about food, drink, and travel. She writes for publications including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, Eating Well, SevenFifty Daily, VinePair, Plate, Pix's The Drop, Liquor.com, and others.



* Winner of the 2021 Thomas Lowell Award for Culinary Travel Writing

* James Beard Award nominee

* IACP award nominee

* Contributing editor at Food & Wine, Eating Well, and SevenFifty Daily

* Former editor at large at Organic Life

* Former executive editor at Saveur

* Former dining critic at The New York Times

* Former senior editor at Zagat

* Created Food & Wine's first-ever blog, "On the Line in New Orleans"