Besha Rodell

Besha Rodell is a Melbourne-based food writer, editor, and restaurant critic with two decades of experience and an international following. She served as a restaurant critic for LA Weekly for five years, a columnist for The New York Times for four years, and a global restaurant critic for Food & Wine for three years. Her work has also appeared in Saveur, Bon Appétit, Gourmet Traveller Australia, GQ, Garden and Gun, Maxim, Robb Report, and many other outlets. She currently serves as the chief restaurant critic for Australia's The Age, Good Food, and Good Weekend Magazine.



* 15+ years of experience as a food writer and editor

* Traveled the world for Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure to compile a list of the 30 best restaurants in the world

* Won a James Beard Award in 2014 for her personal essay in Punch about malt liquor

* Attended The New School for writing and literature and the Fashion Institute of Technology for fine arts