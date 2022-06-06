Besha Rodell

Besha Rodell is a Melbourne-based food writer, editor, and restaurant critic with two decades of experience and an international following. She served as a restaurant critic for LA Weekly for five years, a columnist for The New York Times for four years, and a global restaurant critic for Food & Wine for three years. Her work has also appeared in Saveur, Bon Appétit, Gourmet Traveller Australia, GQ, Garden and Gun, Maxim, Robb Report, and many other outlets. She currently serves as the chief restaurant critic for Australia's The Age, Good Food, and Good Weekend Magazine.

* 15+ years of experience as a food writer and editor
* Traveled the world for Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure to compile a list of the 30 best restaurants in the world
* Won a James Beard Award in 2014 for her personal essay in Punch about malt liquor
* Attended The New School for writing and literature and the Fashion Institute of Technology for fine arts
World’s Best Restaurants 2020: a Roving Reporter, a Global Pandemic, and What the Fine Dining Scene Looks Like Now
Article
For the second annual World’s Best Restaurants list, a collaboration between Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine, restaurant critic Besha Rodell set out on another ambitious global research trip. But when the world screeched to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she found her reporting cut short — and an industry facing unprecedented challenges. Here, some hopeful meditations on the future of dining.
These Are the World's Best Restaurants in 2020
Article
These Are the World's Best Restaurants: Asia, Australia, and Europe
Video
