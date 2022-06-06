World’s Best Restaurants 2020: a Roving Reporter, a Global Pandemic, and What the Fine Dining Scene Looks Like Now
Article
For the second annual World’s Best Restaurants list, a collaboration between Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine, restaurant critic Besha Rodell set out on another ambitious global research trip. But when the world screeched to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she found her reporting cut short — and an industry facing unprecedented challenges. Here, some hopeful meditations on the future of dining.
Advertisement