Beatrice Aidin

A born and bred Londoner, Beatrice is always on the lookout for what's new — but she also has a deep appreciation for the very, very old. She writes for many publications, including the Financial Times, for which she's won five journalism awards, the FT's How to Spend It magazine, and Harper's Bazaar. She's an avid theatre goer who feels spoiled for choice in her home city. She believes there's nothing like a great matinee on one of London's rainy afternoons. Her favorite way to find out about more about London is a good old chinwag — that's a "chat" in cockney — with a black-cab driver.