Barbara Benham

Barbara Benham is an accomplished communications professional and former award-winning journalist. She currently works on the audience and engagement team at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Previously, she was previously a freelance writer for top-notch magazines, newspapers, and websites for nearly two decades. During that time, her work appeared in Travel + Leisure, The Washington Post, Men's Journal, People, Consumer Reports Magazine, FamilyFun, Cooking Light, The Discovery Channel Online, Parenting, Budget Travel, New England Travel & Life, Boston Magazine's Concierge, and many more. Before that, Barbara was a Washington correspondent for Investor's Business Daily, where she covered economic policy, including breaking news from the White House, Congress, and the Federal Reserve. She currently lives in Washington, D.C.



* 20+ years of experience as a journalist

* Received a bachelor's degree in French language and literature from George Washington University

* Received a master's degree from Goucher College

* Received a certificate in documentary film from George Washington University