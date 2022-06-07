Bao Ong

Bao Ong is a food writer and editor based in New York City. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, among others. Bao broke into the world of food journalism at The New York Times, where he started in 2009 as an intern on the Metro desk covering news stories before interning in the Food section. This later became a regular freelance position. From 2010 to 2013, he wrote the weekly Dining Calendar and Weekend Fare columns on food events and restaurant openings for Diner's Journal blog and Food section. Bao has also held roles as a research editor at Bon Appétit and food and drink editor at Time Out New York. He is currently an editor at Eater New York, where he oversees content ranging from daily news stories to longer-lead projects, as well as the site's maps and other service content. When he's not writing, editing, or trying new restaurants, he can often be found playing tennis, practicing his French, or hunting down a rare bottle of gin for his collection.



* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota

* ​​Received a master's degree in arts and culture reporting from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism

* Received a diploma in professional culinary arts from the International Culinary Center

* Certified sommelier (level 1) from the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas