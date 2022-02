Bailey Berg is an award-winning travel writer whose work can also be found in The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Geographic, AFAR, Conde Nast Traveler, Men's Journal, Atlas Obscura, Lonely Planet, Roadtrippers, and beyond. She's lived in five states and four countries, but currently, she splits her time between Alaska and Colorado. She's been to more than 75 countries and hopes to spend time in all of them within her lifetime.