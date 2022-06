Ashley Niedringhaus

Ashley Niedringhaus is a magazine journalist specializing in luxury lifestyle brands and travel. She is a regular contributor to Travel + Leisure, where she's also the Bangkok local expert, as well as Elite Traveler, Michelin Guide Bangkok, Lonely Planet, Food & Wine, Beyond the St. Regis Magazine, Real Simple, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, and more. Ashley's specialty is crafting bespoke city guides for luxury brands. In 2019, her Frommer's guide to Thailand was published, which covers detailed itineraries, opinionated reviews, and advice on how to make the most of your budget. She was also the editor of the first-ever edition of the Michelin Guide Thailand and a guidebook editor of Thailand Tatler.



Ashley began her career in editorial in the features department of Real Simple before moving to the home department of Redbook. After moving to Bangkok, she became a global correspondent for Travel + Leisure, covering everything from trends, openings, food, hotels, personalities, and up-and-coming neighborhoods across Bangkok, the Thai islands, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. Alongside her travel writing gigs, Ashley has held the roles of managing editor at Portier Technologies and senior copywriter at Pandora and Jellyfish. She has called Bangkok, Paris, Copenhagen, and Ahmedabad, India, home for both long and short periods of time. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her husband and their daughter, Amelia.



* National Magazine Awards Finalist for Real Simple's Solutions section, including the "New Uses for Old Things" column, which was nominated for the 2011 Best Section ASME (American Society of Magazine Editors) award

* Nationally syndicated in Time, The Huffington Post, Country Living, and Yahoo

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism and international affairs from Marquette University