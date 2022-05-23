Ashley Harrell

Ashley Harrell is an award-winning Northern California travel journalist with more than 20 years of experience as a writer and editor. Between 2010 and 2015, Ashley worked as a writing coach at Stanford's Graduate School of Business in Palo Alto. Between 2012 and 2015, she served as the editor-in-chief of the bilingual inflight magazine Nature Landings, in San Jose, Costa Rica. For the last seven years, she has been a Lonely Planet guidebook author, reporting from 15 countries and co-authoring 48 guidebooks. For the last two years, she has served as an associate editor for SFGate, covering the outdoors in California.



* Won the 2021 SF Press Club Bay Area Journalism Award for environment/nature report (second place)

* Won the 2018 SPJ Sunshine State Award for best magazine feature (first place)

* Won the 2017 FMA Charlie Award for best feature writing (first place)

* Won the 2017 SPJ Sunshine State Awards for best magazine feature (first place)

* Finalist for the 2013 Livingston Award for Young Journalists

* 2009 Mayborn Literary Nonfiction Conference speaker in Grapevine, Texas

* Won the 2009 AAN Awards for best long-form news story (first place)

* Won the 2007 AAN Awards for best feature (third place)

* Won the 2006 California's Better Newspaper Contest (first place)