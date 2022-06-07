Arthur Bovino

Arthur Bovino is a restaurant, food, and travel writer. A trained cook and pizza aficionado, he has reported on stories for The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Fodor's, Rough Guides, First We Feast, The Daily Beast, Food52, The Daily Meal, and Time Out. Arthur began his journalism career at The New York Times, where he worked as a news assistant, assistant to the public editor, and dining section assistant. He later became an executive editor at The Daily Meal, where he worked for five years and created iconic articles like "101 Best Pizzas," "101 Best Food Trucks, and "101 Best Restaurants." Based in the East Village, he now helms the food blog Pizza Cowboy, and aims to personally try as many of America's best pizzas as possible.



* Guest expert on New York One and Today, and has been consulted by The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, Associated Press, and CNBC for expertise

* Author of two books: "Buffalo Everything: A Guide to Eating in 'The Nickel City'" (about the culinary scene in Buffalo, including its best wings, weck, and pizza) and "The Buffalo New York Cookbook: 70 Recipes from The Nickel City"

* Judge at culinary competitions in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Florida

* Contributed to "Rough Guides' Budget Guide to South America," including its intro and chapters on Brazil and the Guianas

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature, theology, and studio arts from Georgetown University

* Graduate of the International Culinary Center in New York City