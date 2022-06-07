Aric Jenkins

Aric Jenkins is a journalist based in Brooklyn. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and more. Aric kicked off his journalism career as a staff writer at IBT's tech & culture blog, iDigitalTimes. For several years, he served as a news desk reporter for Time and Fortune, covering urban policy and transportation as well as the occasional entertainment story. Since 2021, he's been the articles editor for The Ringer, a sports and pop culture website and podcast network.

* 7+ years of experience as a staff writer at Time, Mic, and Fortune ​​
* Received a bachelor's degree in film and media arts from Temple University
3 Things About the North Pole You Probably Didn't Know
Article
Turns out there's more than one.
7 Tips to Travel Better This Holiday Season, According to Experts
Video
Here's how to navigate the holiday travel season this year.
American Airlines Is Changing Its Safety Video Because It Was Upsetting Passengers
Article
It apparently rubbed passengers the wrong way.
People Are Really Excited That McDonald's Shamrock Shakes Are Back
Article
The St. Patrick's Day-themed milkshakes have returned.
Why You Should Start Every Flight With This Pilot's 3-second Safety Trick (Video)
Video
Pilots have a few tricks up their sleeves.
The Worker Who Sent Hawaii Missile Alert Actually Thought an Attack Was Imminent
Article
The emergency alert was due to a combination of human error and poor safeguards, according to a federal report
Here’s How Much Snow Winter Storm Grayson Dropped In Cities on the East Coast
Article
The "bomb cyclone" brought snow across the entire East Coast.
A U.S. Soldier Boarded 10 Flights Over 2 Days to Witness His Daughter's Birth
Article
He traveled thousands of miles in order to make it home in time.
Winter Storm Grayson Is About to Bring Freezing Cold and Snow to the East Coast (Video)
Video
The storm is expected to affect areas from the top of New England all the way down to Northern Florida.
How Often Are Supermoons? The Next Really Great One Won’t Occur Until 2034
Article
This weekend's is the first supermoon in just about a year.
You Can Get Black Friday Flight Deals for Less Than $12
Article
Black Friday isn't just about tech deals
The U.S. Just Got Knocked Off The Number One Spot for National Image
Article
The United States was the only country in the Anholt-GfK Nation Brands Index, a Germany survey, to experience a decline in perception
The Most Affordable Ski Resorts for Your Next Winter Getaway
Article
What to Do If You Damage Your Hotel Room
Article
What does the TSA do with confiscated items?
Article
