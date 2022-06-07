Aric Jenkins

Aric Jenkins is a journalist based in Brooklyn. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and more. Aric kicked off his journalism career as a staff writer at IBT's tech & culture blog, iDigitalTimes. For several years, he served as a news desk reporter for Time and Fortune, covering urban policy and transportation as well as the occasional entertainment story. Since 2021, he's been the articles editor for The Ringer, a sports and pop culture website and podcast network.



* 7+ years of experience as a staff writer at Time, Mic, and Fortune ​​

* Received a bachelor's degree in film and media arts from Temple University