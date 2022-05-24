April Orcutt

Endless summer—that’s the promise of indoor water parks. And with it come surfing contests hundreds of miles from an ocean, waves lapping at pools the size of small lakes, and bright beach towels spread over lounge chairs as snow falls outside the windows. The coolest indoor water parks keep kids of all ages entertained, from Idaho to Texas to New Hampshire. While some also have outdoor rides that close at summer’s end, nothing can slow down the splashing excitement inside, where air temperatures remain between the high 70s and high 80s year round. Related: World's Craziest Waterslides Arcades, spas, ziplines, and ski gondolas are often part of the experience, too. Wings & Waves in McMinnville, OR, even has a real airplane on the roof and an attached aviation and science museum. The wilder slides and tube rides—with names like Tanzanian Twister and Howlin’ Tornado—generally have minimum-height restrictions, and all provide life jackets for younger children. All big indoor water parks have several pools and many slides of different heights and lengths, so we looked for those with something special or unusual. Minnesota’s Water Park of America’s 90-foot-tall Eagle’s Nest Tower anchors four wild slides—one stretching more than a mile—while in Wisconsin, the Klondike Kavern’s Hurricane shoots riders up for a moment of weightlessness. Read on to find a cool indoor water park near you.
“I live near Decatur Square, so I just walk out my door when I get a craving for a particular food,” says Susan Puckett, 56, a cookbook author in Decatur, GA. Not only is her hometown square accessible and buzzing with activity, it’s also picturesque—with a traditional courthouse and a gazebo illuminated nightly, as well as public art. Valentine is a life-size sculpture of an older couple on a bench, heads leaning together. “Every time I walk by, it makes me happy,” reflects Puckett. Town squares across the U.S. were built to inspire that kind of goodwill and be the hearts of their communities, often with stately landmarks like a courthouse and surrounding colorful shops and cafés. We went in search of the squares keeping that spirit alive, emphasizing smaller towns (populations of 50,000 or less) and those such as the Yavapai Country Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, AZ, that have been honored by organizations like the American Planning Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In New London, CT, Parade Plaza reopened in 2011 with a 100-seat amphitheater and the Whale Tail Fountain, where kids like to splash around. The improvements complement longtime attractions at the square like the schoolhouse where Nathan Hale once taught. At similar squares, farmers’ markets, free concerts, and holiday celebrations keep locals and visitors entertained year-round. “By day, locals have breakfast or lunch or shop there,” says Jordan Hoefar, of The Square in San Marcos, TX. (Try Rhea’s Ice Cream, which specializes in unconventional flavors like avocado-coconut and maple bacon.) “By night, the square becomes a popular bar scene,” adds the Austin-based public relations specialist. The bar scene around Court Square in Bardstown, KY—one of the nation’s prettiest with a gingerbread-trimmed brick courthouse—revolves, naturally, around bourbon, while Jackson, WY, has its own regional spin. Jackson Town Square gets a Wild West look from four massive arches made of elk antlers and from the scenic backdrop of the Teton Mountains. Saunter over to the nearby Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, with saddle barstools and a crowd known to include off-duty ranchers, tourists, and the occasional celebrity. Set your sights on a road trip or weekend getaway to one of these small towns, and make the square your first stop.
Lounging under a striped beach umbrella along the Mediterranean isn’t the main draw for travelers who come through Kusadasi, Turkey. Many are here to explore the ancient ruins of nearby Ephesus, including an amphitheater that still hosts concerts—much as it did 2,000 years ago. “Ancient ruins give us a connection to the past that’s visceral,” says Mary Jo Arnoldi, chair of the anthropology department at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. “This was a real place, and you can walk through it.” The world’s most-visited ancient ruins, among them Ephesus, can indeed bring history alive. They feed our curiosity and inspire us to contemplate the passing of time—and gawk at their sheer size. “Ruins represent human achievement writ large,” says Lynn Meskell, director of the Stanford Archaeology Center. Perhaps none looms larger than the Great Wall, which snakes for 5,500 miles across China—a country of 1.3 billion increasingly travel-hungry people. The picturesque Badaling section is easily accessible from Beijing, and its combination of mass appeal, proximity, and infrastructure accounts for more than 9 million annual visitors, enough to propel the Great Wall to the No. 1 ranking. Pop culture also fuels the romance of these ruins, whether it’s a highbrow novel set during an ancient Chinese dynasty or a blockbuster movie starring the Egyptian pyramids. Americans recognize other ruins as the model for our own monuments, notably those of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “When we look at the Acropolis with its majestic Parthenon in Athens, we don’t just see a monument to Classical Greece,” observes John Papadopoulos, chair of the archaeology interdepartmental program at UCLA, citing it as a worldwide inspiration for democracy. Such symbolic power can come at a price; some of the most-visited ruins are in danger of being loved too much. “We have the tremendous privilege of going to these places,” says Meskell. “We enrich our own lives by visiting them. But we need to promote responsible, respectful, and considerate tourism.” Read on to discover which ancient ruins attract the most visitors—and heed Meskell’s advice so that these sites will continue to outlast us. The Methodology: Our criteria were that ruins be several hundred years old (in the Americas, at least 600), human-made, and no longer actively used for purposes other than tourism and research. While Asia has hundreds of Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples that meet the first two standards, those sacred sites are still used for worship. People still live in Pueblo de Taos in New Mexico and the ancient Chinese villages of Xidi and Hongcun, so we omitted them too. We used numbers from verifiable sources, such as tourism boards, ministries of culture, archaeological surveys, and local newspapers.
Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood is famous for its loud street fashion (embraced by singer Gwen Stefani, among others), but it’s most popular attraction is hardly a household name. The tranquil Meiji Shrine attracts roughly 30 million annually, as does the Sensoji Temple, making them the world’s most-visited sacred sites. These Japanese sites no doubt benefit from their location in Tokyo, a major metropolitan area and significant tourist destination. Most of the local population adheres to Shintoism or Buddhism or both, and religious and cultural traditions encourage families to go to shrines and temples at least once or twice a year, especially around New Year’s, a time called hatsumode. Related: America's Most Beautiful Landmarks While each religion has its holy seasons, there’s always a reason to visit these sites, whether you’re intrigued by the history, art, or simply following a packaged tour. Whatever the day, you’ll find Catholics attending mass at Mexico City’s Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe (No. 3), among casual tourists and others who’ve traveled here expressly to pay their respects to an image of the Virgin Mary. Pilgrimage is indeed one of the oldest motives for travel and going strong. The Hajj to the al-Haram mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, is one of the most famous, with 2,927,717 Muslims participating in 2011—an unusually precise tally provided by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia. For the annual Hindu pilgrimage to Sabarimala in Kerala, India, the visitation estimates varied so widely (anywhere from 3 to 50 million), we felt it was too unreliable to rank officially. We couldn't get a reliable confirmation for India’s Sikh Golden Temple of Amritsar, suggested to receive 10,000 visitors daily, or for Temple Square in Salt Lake City, though, tellingly, the Mormon site purports to be the No. 1 tourist attraction in Utah. But we kept digging to determine as best as possible the most travel-inspiring sacred sites—read on for the top results. The Methodology: We made no distinction between devout religious pilgrims and secular tourists, or between domestic and foreign visitors. Because most of these sacred sites are free and open to the public, it’s impossible to get a completely accurate count of visitors or their reasons for coming. We used numbers and estimates from the sites themselves, tourist boards, government agencies, local newspaper reports and reputable media outlets. We restricted our list to holy places associated with Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Sikhism and other religions that are still commonly practiced, which ruled out ancient sites such as temples to pagan Greek gods, the Mayan pyramids of Central American pyramids, and Stonehenge. And we focused on actual, physical structures, which eliminated items like the Shroud of Turin—shown only every few years—and gatherings like the Kumbh Mela festival, which can draw more than 60 million Hindus when held every 12 years.
When intrepid British traveler Freya Stark visited remote parts of the Middle East, she carried pen and paper to take notes for her subsequent books. It was the mid-1900s, so she had no GPS device, no wrinkle-free, sun-protective clothing, and no Foursquare app to aid her along the way. In the decades since, these and other clever innovations have transformed travel in ways that Stark couldn’t have imagined but that tourists now take for granted. In honor of Travel + Leisure’s 40th anniversary, we’ve singled out 40 innovations that have made discovering the world smoother, safer, healthier, or simply more fun. Consider the digital photography revolution. There’s no more running out of film or crossing your fingers for two weeks to find out whether you got the exposure right on your vacation photos. Now travelers get the instant gratification of checking each shot in the moment—and then sharing it immediately with friends back home through a quick upload to social media sites. Many places we want to photograph might have languished if not for the introduction of the UNESCO World Heritage List. Nearly a thousand places are on it, among them, the Sydney Opera House, the Dalai Lama’s seventh-century Potala Palace in Tibet, and the low-lying atolls and islands of Papahānaumokuākea, northwest of Hawaii. The list heightens public awareness of tourism’s role in preservation, and we find a similar sense of responsibility reflected in the development of green housekeeping hotel policies and eco-friendly resorts. Hotels and resorts certainly aren’t the only options when it comes to lodging. Swapping your house to vacation in someone else’s has been just a click away ever since HomeExchange launched in 1992. The phenomenon has empowered travelers to visit exotic destinations they might not otherwise afford while granting the feeling of living like a local with the conveniences and charming quirks of a true home away from home. Authenticity and ease are recurring themes among our list of 40 innovations that have changed the travel experience, whether you’re exploring far-flung countries like Freya Stark did or hanging out at a Caribbean beach. —April Orcutt
Susan Alcorn of Oakland, CA, planned an entire vacation around a ferry ride—although, granted, this isn’t your average ferry. She still gets poetic when she recalls that 800-mile voyage through Chile’s Patagonian fjords: “Dolphins jumping alongside the boat and red-orange sunsets illuminating narrow inlets and weathered wooden houses in Puerto Natales.” Savoring the unobstructed scenery, taking time to relax, and going back and forth at a pleasant pace give ferries big appeal among travelers and commuters (even bona fide poets like Edna St. Vincent Millay). The boats vary widely, from passengers-only to three-car auto-ferries to the world’s largest, with capacity for 3,200 passengers and 1,060 vehicles. And so do their trips, from epic journeys like Alcorn’s through Chile to a breezy nine-minute trip on Hong Kong’s Star Ferry. Urban ferry rides—short, sweet, and cheap—have their own rewards and can become a daily ritual. “Enjoying the sea breeze crossing Victoria Harbour at sunset makes me feel much better than being packed up inside a train,” says Dennis Law, 33, of Hong Kong. The office towers glow in multicolored lights that rival the sky’s soft blues, pinks, and purples, with lush mountain peaks as a backdrop and the occasional historic junk sailing by. Like Law, commuters around the globe are ditching traffic-clogged roads for the open water. In New York City, more than 100,000 people ride ferries daily, according to Seth Solomonow, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation. Every day, 80,000 people navigate the coastal backwaters of Kerala, India, on ferries. From the deck, passengers witness kids riding bicycles and workers harvesting bananas and coconuts or laying laundry out to dry. Indeed, riding a ferry is a great way to get a feel for the rhythms of a place and even get to know some fellow passengers. “Because no roads connect towns in southeastern Alaska, the ferry system is the water highway for Alaskans,” says Kay Hathhorn, now of Bozeman, MT, but formerly a resident of Homer, AK. “When you travel on the ferry, you meet the locals. Everyone has a story about how they came to the state or how proud they are if they were born there.” You’ll understand why locals are so proud after you, too, admire their home turf from the unique perspective of a ferry.
