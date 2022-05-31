Anya von Bremzen
The Art of Grazing: Snacking Through Europe
Article
World’s Best Trip: Barcelona
Article
How to take a World’s Best trip to Barcelona.
Istanbul's Newest Bath House
Article
Agriturismi: Italy's Best Affordable Spots
Gallery
The sheets may not be frette and the Internet is still dial-up, but if you don’t mind a wake-up call from a rooster, picking your own tomatoes for dinner, or sharing the pool with the proprietors’ little kids, then you’ll love an Italian agriturismo. Despite stringent guidelines, the number of farmstays across the country has flourished and is now estimated at around 20,000. Unpaved country roads lead to centuries-old farms where intimate family meals and evening pasta lessons with mamma hark back to a simpler way of life. And even more memorable than the kitchens are the prices, usually a third of what you’d pay at a hotel (and that’s with dinner thrown in). “I cried when I saw the stream of green liquid emerge from the centrifuge,” confesses California-born Pamela Sheldon-Johns about her first batch of organic olive oil made at her Tuscan estate. Known among fooderati for her excellent cookbooks, Sheldon-Johns moved to Tuscany with her family 10 years ago after falling hard for a 17th-century stone sharecropper’s house shaded by huge olive trees just south of Montepulciano. The Johnses converted part of the structure into three antiques-filled apartments—plus a small double room—where guests are encouraged to cook using fava beans and cavolo nero (black-leaf kale)from their garden. Sheldon-Johns is happy to arrange a Sangiovese tasting at her friend’s enoteca near Montepulciano or a lunch at nearby Avignonesi, producer of the world’s most prized vin santo. For her cooking classes, guests gather in the kitchen, which is anchored by a wood-burning stove. She might share minestrone secrets—start with only olive oil and add veggies one at a time—or explain how a soffrito of carrots, onions, and celery will add flavor to any soup or sauce. Poggio’s biggest allure is its family vibe: Sheldon-Johns’s teenage daughter, Alaia, draws up activity-pac
The Foodie Capitals of Europe
Article
Ever wish you could have an expert critic on speed dial to tell you where to eat, wherever you are? Well, this comes close: T+L reveals its top dining picks in five European cities where the food is as spectacular as the locations.
Best New Asian Hotel Restaurants
Article
From Beijing to Tokyo, hotel restaurants are still among the best places to eat on the continent. Here, six noteworthy newcomers.
Viva La Tapa
Gallery
Tastes of Europe
Gallery
Istanbul Restaurant Tour
Article
The ultimate two-day itinerary in Turkey’s largest city.
Top 30 Can't-Miss Meals
Gallery
The Authentic Tavernas of Crete
Article
In the authentic tavernas of Crete, the food is uncomplicated, the pace is slow, and the setting is, of course, classic
Spain's Visionary Cuisine
Article
Museum Dining in London
Article
Artful dining at five London museums
How to Eat Well in Istanbul
Article
Turkey's largest city is the ultimate culinary crossroads, a food lover's great adventure
Europe's Three-star Restaurants Reviewed
Article
Facing new tastes and trends, Europe's three-star restaurants are quietly adapting -- or defiantly holding their ground
Asian Flavors in Vancouver
Article
Asian flavors meet in surprising ways at the hot spots, countertops, and high-end restaurants of Vancouver
Eating out With Kids
Article
5 top American chefs tell us where they dine out with their kids
The Best of Madrid
Article
New Delhi-cious
Article
A Saucier and his Apprentice
Article
As a maverick chef prepares to pass his ladle to a brilliant young protégé, a small restaurant and inn in Belgium is making a big splash
Food Trends: Sashimi Amor
Article
Washington, DC: Dining with a Capital D
Article
But it's not all gray coats and red meat anymore
Europe’s Chef-Run Hotels
Article
What happens when talented cooks step out of the kitchen and get behind the front desk?T+L reports on a burgeoning European phenomenon.
San Francisco's Best Restaurants
Article
Never mind the NASDAQ: Postboom San Francisco is still ground zero for America's best food
Rouille
Article
