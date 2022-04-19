Anquanette Gaspard

Born and raised in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Anquanette Gaspard is a food and travel entrepreneur, freelance writer, blogger, and social media influencer who shares the beauty of Caribbean food, history, culture in a way that is authentically Caribbean. Her work has been featured in publications such as Travel + Leisure, Discover USVI, Experience BVI, Ebony, and Essence.



* Launched Virgin Islands Food Tours, a guided food tasting and cultural walking tour on St. Croix

* Author of the book "Blink & You Will Miss It: 30 Life Lessons in 30 Years"

* Hosted seven events in her Cruzan Foodie Experiences event series, providing attendees with unique food and drink pairings in mature, intimate settings across St. Croix

* Received a master's degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University's Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship

* Received a bachelor's degree in finance from Florida International University