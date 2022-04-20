Annie P. Quigley

Annie P. Quigley is a freelance writer and editor whose work can be seen in Remodelista, Gardenista, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, Clever by Architectural Digest, Food52, Domino, and Decor Maine, among others. As a senior editor at Remodelista, she writes about design, architecture, and travel; as a freelancer, she specializes in top-editing, copy-editing, and creative direction in addition to writing. Before her time on staff at Remodelista, she worked at Food & Wine. She believes that language can be transportive and approaches both her writing and editing work with precision and tenderness. She lives in Portland, Maine.



* Author of "Remodelista in Maine: A Design Lover's Guide to Inspired, Down-to-Earth Style" (Artisan Books)