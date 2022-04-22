Annie Daly

Annie Daly is a writer, editor, and author who covers the intersection of travel and wellness. Her first book, "Destination Wellness," is about her search for authentic well-being philosophies around the world. Her second book, "Island Wisdom," which she co-wrote with Kainoa Daines, the director of culture for the Hawai'i Visitors & Convention Bureau, is a collection of traditional Hawaiian practices for a more meaningful life. It will be published in September 2022. Before going freelance and writing books, Annie worked on staff as an editor at Self, BuzzFeed Travel, Yahoo Travel, Cosmopolitan, and Good Housekeeping. She has also written for many other publications, including Marie Claire, Afar, Condé Nast Traveler, and Women's Health, to name a few. She is also a periodic guest on wellness and travel podcasts and panels.



* 15+ years of experience working in lifestyle journalism

* Author of "Destination Wellness" (out May 2021), and "Island Wisdom" (out September 2022)